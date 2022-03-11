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I Gave Back The Cure - to Satan the Devil
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53 views • March 11, 2022
This is a message in song by The Mystic Philosopher from his series of lectures titled “Redemption From The Cure of The Be-Lack Spell (aka) The Black Spell” in which he emphasized the fact that the words Black, B-Lack, Be-Lack, Negro, and all their synonyms and euphemisms, colloquial and otherwise are Curse Words aka Bad Words that have and that are being Cast and Broadcast on all those upon whom they have and they are being bestowed or conferred especially as Names and identity. Therefore, it is imperative that they sensibly change these names and stop calling oneself by them or answering to the in order to change the game that is hereby evidently stacked against them and it is directly addressed Satan the Devil Himself/Herself/Itself and to all else to whom it may concern. Your feed-back, feed-forward and your comments are welcomed and encouraged.
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