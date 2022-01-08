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HEARTBREAKING: 14 Year Old Israeli Girl Survives Cancer Only To Be Killed By A COVID Shot, Makes A Video About Her Story 5 Days Before She Dies
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363 views • January 08, 2022
From VIDMAX
Sarah Jessica Blattner, a 14-year-old Israeli American lady with a hidden wellness problem, passed away in her rest on October 12th apparently from a cardiovascular disease after getting one dosage of the Pfizer injection 5 months previously.
Sarah Jessica Blattner, a 14-year-old Israeli American lady with a hidden wellness problem, passed away in her rest on October 12th apparently from a cardiovascular disease after getting one dosage of the Pfizer injection 5 months previously.
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