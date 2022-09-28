Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Italy Election Giorgia Meloni Speeches 2021 And Sept 2022
24 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published 2 months ago |

Italy Election Giorgia Meloni Speeches 2021 And Sept 2022

Fratelli d'Italiahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47Sa5bcYYuI

Giorgia Meloni infiamma il popolo di VOX a Madrid. Ovazione all'evento VIVA 21 con Santiago Abascal


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzKZVqFXvOg&t

Adesso in diretta da Napoli Giorgia Meloni incontra la generazione Z. Non perdetela!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWgxtIf8wic

Speciale elezioni in diretta - La notte di Fratelli d'Italia. Interviene Giorgia Meloni

Keywords
freedomvaccinespandemicfalseflagclimatechangequarantinemasksglobalwarmingguncontrolwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesworldeconomicfurumclimatechangeliescnnliesgiorgiameloniitalygiorgiameloni

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket