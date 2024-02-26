How Time Meditates | February 23, 2024 "Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #18

In this eighteenth installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we explore how our views, perceptions and experiences of time influences, colors and flavors mediation practice and our daily lives.





*There’s naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly “Meditation Q & A” either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or just showing to type/ask live.*





Background:

Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series “Ask Us Anything” I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 — partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.





For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.





Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to “Ask Us Anything” simply and clearly called “Meditation Q & A” especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything’s being “discussions about meditation and related topics.”





Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/02/21/how-time-meditates-meditation-q-and-a-18/