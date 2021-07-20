Rand Paul Grills Fauci Who is Literally Shaking in Senate Hearing #FauciGate

While @RandPaul interviews the known liar Dr Fauci – Fauci is literally shaking.

He’s been outed. Dr Fauci has no credibility. He’s imploded. And he has made the situation worse.



Rand Paul, MD calmly brings proof of gain of function research conducted by Dr. Shi at the Wuhan Lab, including the NIH funding number. Fauci, shaking and yelling, resorts to insults: “You don’t know what you’re talking about!” - but offers no substantive explanation.

Contrary to what Dr. Fauci accused Sen. @RandPaul of today, here are the facts:



The NIH funded a lab in Wuhan to study genetically modify bat-based coronaviruses.

The grant never went through the P3CO Review Framework that scrutinizes such research.

During this exchange, @RandPaul is the only one actually using science and evidence, while Fauci attempts to avoid the matter with rhetoric.



Richard Grenell noticed something interesting today during the hearing,

he spotted something strange about Fauci’s hands and zoomed in to have a look.

And what he found was Fauci seemingly “shaking” while being questioned by Rand Paul.



Either that, or he’s really, really nervously fidgeting…either way, Fauci definitely appears rattled. #FauciGate