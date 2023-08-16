Create New Account
Were The Saints Romantic? God, Courtship, & Salvation | Patrick O'Hearn
John-Henry Westen


August 15, 2023


Catholic saints reveal how a true romance between husband and wife can fulfill God's plan for salvation — and lead souls to Heaven. Courtship has lost its critically important place in society — but author Patrick O'Hearn has started a movement to revive the lost art of courtship. The world may have abandoned the virtues purity, modesty, and integrity — exchanging family values for vice and sin — but faithful Catholics are awakening to 'still a more excellent way.' Author Patrick O'Hearn explains the romantic lives of the saints and how courtship can lead to a holy marriage.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37xd7j-were-the-saints-romantic-god-courtship-and-salvation-patrick-ohearn.html

godsalvationcatholicpurityromanticsaintsgods planintegritymodestycourtshiptrue romancejohn-henry westenholy marriagepatrick ohearn

