Were The Saints Romantic? God, Courtship, & Salvation | Patrick O'Hearn

John-Henry Westen
August 15, 2023
Catholic saints reveal how a true romance between husband and wife can fulfill God's plan for salvation — and lead souls to Heaven. Courtship has lost its critically important place in society — but author Patrick O'Hearn has started a movement to revive the lost art of courtship. The world may have abandoned the virtues purity, modesty, and integrity — exchanging family values for vice and sin — but faithful Catholics are awakening to 'still a more excellent way.' Author Patrick O'Hearn explains the romantic lives of the saints and how courtship can lead to a holy marriage.
