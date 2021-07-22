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JUST THE FACTS MA'AM: Covid Program Director Warns Taking Even One Pfizer Shot Will Permanently Erase/Destroy One's Natural Immune System (2021-7-22)
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797 views • July 22, 2021
A PATIENT CURED IS A PATIENT LOST.... Covid-19 Vaccine Program Director Admits Injection Destroys Immune System
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