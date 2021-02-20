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Global warming my ass! Snow and cold records are falling around the world
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120 views • February 20, 2021
NEWS AND VIEWS FROM THE NEFARIUM FEB 18 2021
Well, the weather is in the news, and Joseph wants to speculate on that with reference to an intriguing short but informative article sent by V.T.:
https://tinyurl.com/ybn7uyhr
Well, the weather is in the news, and Joseph wants to speculate on that with reference to an intriguing short but informative article sent by V.T.:
https://tinyurl.com/ybn7uyhr
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