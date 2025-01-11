Kiss Me Waltz - Randall Franks & Caleb Lewis - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with finger-style guitarist Caleb Lewis. Lewis is a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "Kiss Me Waltz" Randall Franks plays fiddle and Caleb plays guitar as they perform the Bill Monroe waltz popularized by fiddler Kenny Baker. A former member of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys, Franks replaced Kenny Baker in Monroe's band and is celebrating his 40th Anniversary as a Blue Grass Boy.

This performance was recorded on Sept. 9, 2024 at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Kiss Me Waltz (Bill Monroe/Bill Monroe Music/BMI)

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions