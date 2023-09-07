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Blockchain Expert Jeff Richfield: Stop Waiting on the Next Election and Let the Elect Rise Up
The Jeff Dornik Show
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11 views • September 07, 2023

Blockchain expert and prayer revivalist Jeff Richfield joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share his concerns about the coming financial crisis that he believes America is simply not prepared for. He shares how you can prepare for the coming economic collapse that our nation faces as our globalist government begins implementing its digital currency.


One of the keys as Christians, as Richfield explains, is to get involved in the spiritual fight we are facing today. Stop waiting on the elections to save America, he explained, and start rising up yourself to turn things around. First that means taking care of your own house with wealth protection and self-reliance when it comes to food, water and power. Then it takes getting involved in your local communities and politics, as well as faithfully preaching the Gospel.


For more information on Jeff Richfield and to request a complimentary wealth consultation, please visit https://jeffrichfield.com.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


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Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


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current eventspoliticspodcastchristianeconomychristianitygoldfinancedigital currencyprecious metalscbdcjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showjeff richfield
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