Sherry Wilde Meets Man Who Saw Greys in Nazi Germany in 1942 - Part 5 of 7

Part 5 of 7. Sherry Wilde meets Rolf Eipper who witnessed three Greys in 1942 in Hitler’s Germany. He doesn’t remember bring on a craft but Sherry says that he doesn’t have to mess with that because he would know if he’s meant to know.

Sherry doesn’t recommend regression unless you’re being harassed by your memories and it’s critical to you.

9:00 You can tell by an ET’s frequency if you can trust it, not by their looks.

She calls them our cosmic family.

15:25 Sherry outs the lies in the media and government.

Sherry has lived her entire life in the enchanting hills of southwestern Wisconsin, opting to raise her two daughters in the same small village she grew up in. She operated a successful real estate business for over 35 years expanding into land development and commercial renovations. During the Harmonic Convergence in 1987 Sherry was “activated” to her life mission. Her book, The Forgotten Promise, tells the story of her involvement with her cosmic family. Soon after the book came out, Sherry was viciously attacked. A mini-series of Sherry’s life is currently in the works.

Sherry Wilde’s website: https://theforgottenpromise.net/

I sent Sherry a list of questions to ask so this is Part one with those questions. Later, I opened it up for members to talk with Sherry.

You can watch many of her YouTube videos, such as

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7trfC5Z4DI0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJ-IAU3jDm8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9NHgaQLXOQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OclH_mwyCIQ

You can order her book, The Forgotten Promise from Amazon.ca at https://www.amazon.ca/Forgotten-Promise-Rejoining-Cosmic-Family/dp/1886940487/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2QFG4XP6UUHRM&keywords=the+forgotten+promise&qid=1658086656&sprefix=forgotten+promise%2Caps%2C110&sr=8-1

This is the story of one woman's life-long interaction with beings from another world, and her journey to go beyond the fear to find meaning and purpose. In this book she explores the abduction experience and shares with you the three important things they insisted she learn.

"This is my story. I cannot prove any of it. For years I was encouraged to write about these experiences, but I resisted. This is not an easy story for me to write, and it might not be easy for you to read or believe. I understand that. . . This book is not only a recounting of my experiences but also the story of how I discovered that, like most things, it is possible to turn the worst thing in your life into something positive just by choosing to look at it from a different perspective." - Sherry Wilde

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