Anti-Bridging Feeder for Pellet Production Line | Stable & Continuous Material Feeding

The anti-bridging feeder is designed to solve material arching and blockage problems during feeding. It ensures smooth, continuous, and uniform material discharge, especially for materials with poor flowability such as sawdust, biomass, and feed powders. Widely used in pellet production lines, this feeder improves feeding stability, protects downstream equipment, and increases overall production efficiency. Ideal for feed, biomass, and wood pellet processing applications.
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867