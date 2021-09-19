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Timelapse of the Future - A Journey to the End of Time?
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10 views • September 19, 2021
What does our future hold?
An example of parasites' propaganda viewed by 72 million viewers within two years of existence on You Tube - We Deliver channel.
And what's the message? The message is ... we may never be certain ... but science has begun to paint a stunning picture...
The individuals like: Attenborough, Hawking or Cox will tell you all the future. Mother F. fortune-tellers!
OMG, how simple this is when you only got the money and the proper resources.
An example of parasites' propaganda viewed by 72 million viewers within two years of existence on You Tube - We Deliver channel.
And what's the message? The message is ... we may never be certain ... but science has begun to paint a stunning picture...
The individuals like: Attenborough, Hawking or Cox will tell you all the future. Mother F. fortune-tellers!
OMG, how simple this is when you only got the money and the proper resources.
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