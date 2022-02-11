Democrats Dropping Mask Mandates Faster than the 'Science Changed'?

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'I'd love to see whatever internal polling went around the Democrat Party last week - it's certainly no coincidence that Democrat-run states are dropping mandates as fast as they can!” said Rep. Kevin Hern.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky insisted that their guidance hasn’t changed despite nationwide cases dropping 47% in the past week - or CNN’s medical analyst Dr Leana Wen claiming “the science has changed."
Having a midterm crisis?