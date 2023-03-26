World Water Day with Hopi and Native American Elders! Galactic Wisdom Conference! :-)

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio Show, I discuss my recent Galactic Wisdom Conference with some of the world's most famous scientists, healers, and psychics! I also talk about my upcoming spiritual trips to Mt. Shasta and Peru/Michu Picchu, and interview a wonderful Native American Elder (Bob Satiacum Jr. of the Nisqually Indian Tribe in Puyallup, Washington) on the sacredness of water. Finally, I interview Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation in Seattle and Nancy Rivard of Airline Ambassadors on fund raising for clean water for the Hopi, so they can finally drink clean, fresh water! Men on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona only live to 44 years and women only live to 53 years because of the radiation and arsenic contaminated water. But we are chaning that by fund raising to give the Hopi clean water filters so they can drink clean water! see: www.outofthisworldreadings.com under "Miscellaneous" I hope you can all join us in making this world a much better and happier place! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworldradio1150.com

