Invite Love to Take You Beyond Worry, Fear and Self-Doubt

Key lesson: Our greatest strength lies in our ability to realize that whatever may be the nature of some immediate worry or fear, it can be proven false...that is, providing we are willing to prove it so by walking into and through it, and to test this truth time and time again.

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

To learn more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.