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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-03-2021 Will Bitchute Be Censored?
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80 views • June 03, 2021
Bitchute seems to be next on the censorship chopping block. Whether they are trying to work with the system after the last update on their "community guidelines" or not will soon be seen. The year of the Cyberattacks is now upon us and we will certainly start to see many more in the coming weeks and months ahead to push the next phase of the agenda!
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/right_populist/status/1398373262103621632?s=19
https://summit.news/2021/06/02/danish-authorities-shut-down-access-to-bitchute-over-dangerous-covid-19-information/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/west-virginia-offers-gun-and-truck-prizes-vaccinated-residents
https://www.wcvb.com/article/massachusetts-steamship-authority-hit-by-ransomware-attack/36607299#
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/02/nyregion/mta-cyber-attack.html?login=email&;auth=login-email
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/BitChute-Twitter.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/right_populist/status/1398373262103621632?s=19
https://summit.news/2021/06/02/danish-authorities-shut-down-access-to-bitchute-over-dangerous-covid-19-information/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/west-virginia-offers-gun-and-truck-prizes-vaccinated-residents
https://www.wcvb.com/article/massachusetts-steamship-authority-hit-by-ransomware-attack/36607299#
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/02/nyregion/mta-cyber-attack.html?login=email&;auth=login-email
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/BitChute-Twitter.jpg
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