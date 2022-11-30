Create New Account
⁣Prepping, Stick Welding Using Batteries and Much More!
Living Off Grid Show
Join Jim as he gives his thoughts about prepping, world events that affect you as well as practical advice on being self sufficient. Jim describes how to use regular 12 volt batteries to arch "stick" weld and much more!

Keywords
politicspreppingsurvivaloff-grid

