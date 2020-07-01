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Civil War Could Strike America soon.
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85 views • July 01, 2020
Mike Adams discusses Intel sources that say it's going to be bad in October. They keep talking about killing whites.
325 million Americans and 195 million are white, Good luck Assholes.
I don't know for sure but watch your back in the meantime.
325 million Americans and 195 million are white, Good luck Assholes.
I don't know for sure but watch your back in the meantime.
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