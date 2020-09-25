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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 25 September 2020
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13 views • September 25, 2020
Need to Know (25 September 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Michael Ivey. Biden isn’t one of the reasons to elect Biden. Low energy Biden sparks concerns. Republican voter registration surges in Florida. Jill Biden’s ex-husband leaks truth of sleazy affair. The facts about Breonna Taylor death. Silent majority tires of BLM protests. Biden debate prospects. Discussion of Brilliant Mike Whitney article. Justice Department slowly crawls toward Google Antitrust. Anti-Catholic sentiment rears its head amidst Coney-Barrett fast track. The real numbers about white-on-black crime.
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