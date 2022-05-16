© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Water Area of the Seaport of Mariupol was Cleared of Mines. 051522
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • May 16, 2022
The water area of the seaport of Mariupol was cleared of mines.
Now specialists are engaged in lifting flooded ships and tower cranes, with which the Ukrainian security forces blocked the entrance to the sea harbor of the city.
The cruiser "Lubki" of the Ukrainian Navy and the ship "Mokryak" have already been raised.
Work on cleaning the fairway of the Mariupol port is planned to be completed by May 25.
Video NM DNR.
Now specialists are engaged in lifting flooded ships and tower cranes, with which the Ukrainian security forces blocked the entrance to the sea harbor of the city.
The cruiser "Lubki" of the Ukrainian Navy and the ship "Mokryak" have already been raised.
Work on cleaning the fairway of the Mariupol port is planned to be completed by May 25.
Video NM DNR.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.