The CCP Will Impose Martial Law In Beijing And Declare A Nationwide State Of Emergency Within Three Weeks

Summary：Miles Guo revealed in his Gettr live broadcast on November 29th that Communist China would declare a state of emergency within three weeks and immediately impose the first martial law in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities since June 4th, 1989.
