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JAN. 6TH SET UP; COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW AT LEAST 20 FBI, ATF AGENTS WERE EMBEDDED IN THE CROWD
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21 views • May 04, 2022
This is no longer a theory with circumstantial evidence. Now the court of law has proven the FBI was involved in a plot to frame Trump supporters.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
One America’s Pearson Sharp - Court documents claim at least 20 agents from FBI, ATF were embedded in crowd around capitol on Jan. 6
https://www.oann.com/court-documents-claim-at-least-20-agents-from-fbi-atf-were-embedded-in-crowd-around-capitol-on-jan-6/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
One America’s Pearson Sharp - Court documents claim at least 20 agents from FBI, ATF were embedded in crowd around capitol on Jan. 6
https://www.oann.com/court-documents-claim-at-least-20-agents-from-fbi-atf-were-embedded-in-crowd-around-capitol-on-jan-6/
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