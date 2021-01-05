BARBARA R. JOHNS STATUE TO REPLACE GEN. LEE IN WASHINGTON.

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Barbara Rose Johns in Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Rose_Johns
https://www.sofmag.com/general-e-lee-statute-down-replaced-by-barbara-johns-statute/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=general-e-lee-statute-down-replaced-by-barbara-johns-statute
As expected, look at the Party of the Governors of Virginia up to the time of the strike: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_governors_of_Virginia