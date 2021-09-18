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Durham Panic!
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421 views • September 18, 2021
Durham Panic! Maddow went on an anxiety ridden tirade tonight regarding the news that Durham is about to the drop the hammer on the sick bastards.
BOOM. Still don’t think Durham exists?
🇺🇸TRUTH BOMBS🇺🇸
@originalDONALDTRUMP
BOOM. Still don’t think Durham exists?
🇺🇸TRUTH BOMBS🇺🇸
@originalDONALDTRUMP
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