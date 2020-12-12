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Monoliths, Planet Alignment & Aliens - The Dan Bidondi Show
Truth Radio Show
Truth Radio Show
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49 views • December 12, 2020
The Dan Bidondi Show
Monoliths, Planet Alignment & Aliens

2020 Coming to a close with massive sightings of mysterious monoliths, a planetary alignment on the 21st of December and the Israeli Government admitting UFO's/Aliens do exist and President Trump has knowledge about them.

Dan Bidondi for http://www.truthradioshow.com/

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