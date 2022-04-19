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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/19/2022
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10 views • April 19, 2022
The liberal leftists in this nation get away with so much that the rest of us would not get away with, it is disheartening to say the least. Today's article is just one such article, and the people who do this, if republican, would be in jail now. But these are not, and probably won't be any time too soon. A double standard that must be stopped..
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