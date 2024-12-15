© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦Another selection of work of FPV drones on fiber optics on Ukrainian equipment in the South Donetsk direction.
The footage shows the destruction of a light MLRS based on a Sivalka VM-5 pickup truck, a camouflaged truck, a Spanish armored vehicle URO VAMTAC , a 155-mm self-propelled gun M109 , a T-64BV tank, and a BMP-2 with infantry both on the armor and in the troop compartment.