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Preview EP#50: Military in Crisis: Vaccine Mandates, Injuries & Fraud
VSRF Weekly Update.
Medical doctor and whistleblower, retired US army green beret Dr. Lt. Col. Pete Chambers will be providing updates on mandates and the growing crisis in the United States Armed Forces as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine program.
Also joining is Mathew Crawford -- statistician, quantitative analyst and author of the popular _Rounding the Earth_ Substack. Mathew will be sharing his extensive research into the Department of Defense medical database, D-MED, showing significant increases in health issues in the military since the start of the vaccine roll out. He discovered an apparent coverup by the DOD of the notable rise in medical cases.