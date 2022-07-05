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Parthenogenesis, The Twin Female From the Beginning. Once you REALLY SEE It, EVERYTHING Makes Sense
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
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94 views • July 05, 2022

"This video just shows how obvious the most hidden TRUTH is Also the MOST OBVIOUS... The Inversion of the WORLD is the ANSWER to the World"  video by Jonathan Kleck 

How to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
John 3: 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."
Acts 3: 19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."
Matthew 6: 14-15 "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."   

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ    

Keywords
godmessiahsaviorlovechristjesussalvationtestimonytruthraptureyeshuarepentanceholyrepentlordelredeemerabba
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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