Multiple Dangers From China Are Facing America
Wayne Allen Root discusses dangers from China with Peter Schweizer. America is still facing biological warfare from China.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - PETER SCHWEIZER TALKS HIS NEW BOOK 'BLOOD MONEY'

https://americasvoice.news/video/NjhalwhsunOT7F5/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - WHY ARE DANGEROUS BIOLABS STILL OPERATING AROUND THE GLOBE?

https://americasvoice.news/video/WwSaguVktrjB1vK/?related=playlist


