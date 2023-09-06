Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the Pfizer clinical trials, they gave 22,000 people two COVID injections and 22,000 people fake vaccines
channel image
NoVaxx
369 Subscribers
120 views
Published 15 hours ago

In the Pfizer clinical trials, they gave 22,000 people two COVID injections and 22,000 people fake vaccines

Keywords
cdcvaccinejailbidencanadawhopedophilespandemicdepopulationadrenochromepopulation controlgatesinvestigatefauciconvoyvancouverwinnipegottawacovid-19covidplandemickill youfatal injectionspike proteingraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket