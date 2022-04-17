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Before They Were Zombies: The Undead Intellect - A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste!
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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73 views • April 17, 2022
[15.04.2022] Shattered Paradise: Shalom Family, We pray you all are doing well. We have been noticing a lot of strange behavior and the general public's cognitive ability seems to be on a decline, while simultaneously evil of all varieties is on an increase.

We are trying our hardest to sound the alarm, blow the trumpet, and warn everyone we can about what is going on but it is very hard due to all the censorship. Just yesterday we found out another one of our videos on this channel had been blocked. We are taking a big risk posting this video. Our most powerful and hard hitting videos are on our websites and Patreon. Please consider supporting our ministry so we can continue to warn the people and point them to the Messiah, Yahshua as the only path to life.

The enemy is throwing everything, including the kitchen sink at Yah’s children right now. Stay vigilant, stay prayed up and keep the faith!

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/shatteredparadise

Website https://shatteredparadise.com/catalog
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/

16,672 views Apr 15, 2022
Shattered Paradise
211K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZeZhfLxXx9c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
Keywords
satanismfascismpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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