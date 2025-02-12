Steps to Filing a Simple Divorce on Your Own in Ontario

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thinking of filing a simple divorce without a lawyer? Follow these 4 key steps:
1️⃣ Complete Form 8A – The Application for Divorce
2️⃣ File it at court – Pay a fee (approx. $632, fee waivers available)
3️⃣ Serve your spouse – They must sign and return Form 6B
4️⃣ Obtain your Divorce Order – After 31 days, request a Certificate of Divorce
⚖️ While a simple divorce can be done without a lawyer, legal guidance can prevent errors and delays.
📞 Need assistance? Call (416) 519-0699
🔗 Learn more - https://divorceoffice.ca/need-a-lawyer-for-simple-divorce-toronto/