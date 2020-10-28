© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie's Angels
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • October 28, 2020
Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Alexandra Henryon and Prof. Dolores Cahill, October 24, 2020
Judy
From the USA, please welcome Dr. Judy Mikovits. Judy earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. 35-year of research in four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
https://drjudyamikovits.com/
http://plaguethebook.com/
Alexandra
From France, please welcome Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude : 22 years Director of Research at the French National Institute of Health and Medical research, Alexandra earned her degree in Genetic from the Pierre and Marie Curie University in 1997.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Alexandra_Henrion-Caude
http://then.tv/
Dolores
From Ireland, please welcome Prof. Dolores Cahill, a Molecular Biologist and Immunologist. Dolores an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer)
https://dolorescahill.com/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DoloresCahill
Judy
From the USA, please welcome Dr. Judy Mikovits. Judy earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. 35-year of research in four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
https://drjudyamikovits.com/
http://plaguethebook.com/
Alexandra
From France, please welcome Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude : 22 years Director of Research at the French National Institute of Health and Medical research, Alexandra earned her degree in Genetic from the Pierre and Marie Curie University in 1997.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Alexandra_Henrion-Caude
http://then.tv/
Dolores
From Ireland, please welcome Prof. Dolores Cahill, a Molecular Biologist and Immunologist. Dolores an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer)
https://dolorescahill.com/
https://brandnewtube.com/@DoloresCahill
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.