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Medical Fascism and Freeing Ourselves Dr Patrick Quanten, Rob Ryder with Jason Liosatos
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193 views • June 25, 2021
My talk with Dr Patrick Quanten author of Why Me, and Rob Ryder author of Medical Fascism.
Support Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Patrick Quanten and Rob Ryder http://www.activehealthcare.co.uk/ind...
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Patrick Quanten and Rob Ryder http://www.activehealthcare.co.uk/ind...
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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