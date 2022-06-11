Miles Guo: As for the money we spent on the delicious food and fancy drinks enjoyed by the fellow fighters at the celebration of the 2nd anniversary of the NFSC, not a dime came from Communist China

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6/10/2022 Miles Guo: As for the money we spent on the delicious food and fancy drinks enjoyed by the fellow fighters at the celebration of the 2nd anniversary of the New Federal State of China, not a dime came from Communist China