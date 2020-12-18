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EP 2246-6PM BOMBSHELL NAVARRO REPORT DROPS: "Theft by a Thousand Cuts"
The Pete Santilli Show
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298 views • December 18, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2246-6PM EASTERN
THURSDAY - DECEMBER 17, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2788155340

All six battleground states exhibit most or all six dimensions of election irregularities. However each state has a unique mix of issues that might be considered “most important.” To put this another way, all battleground states are characterized by the same or similar election irregularities; but,like Tolstoy’s unhappy families, each battleground state is different in its own election irregularity-way. This was theft by a thousand cuts across six dimensions and six battleground states rather than any one single “silver bullet” election irregularity. https://bit.ly/2Wn7hgY

SPECIAL GUEST: Ty Clevenger describes himself as a - Former-cop, Former-journalist, disgruntled lawyer, muckraking blogger, and cheerful optimist. The Dallas Morning news said about Mr. Clevenger: Ty Clevenger is a marked man, not in organized crime circles, but in the legal world of judges and lawyers. He has been called the craziest but bravest Texas lawyer who took on Ken Paxton, and federal judges.. All of these things may be true but they also make him a National treasure. http://lawflog.com/




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