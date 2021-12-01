MEL K & CATHY O'BRIEN DISCUSS BLACKMAIL, PSYOPS & MIND CONTROL 11-30-2021

Mel is joined by the amazing Cathy O'Brien to discuss The Maxwell/Epstein case, the plandemic and the trama based mind control we are all being subjected to. Cathy is a federal whistleblower having been a victim of U.S. government run Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) / CIA Mind Control (MK Ultra) by the highest levels of our own government. Her testimony shone a bright light on the continuing existence of the supposedly ended CIA intelligence program known as MK ultra/monarch mind control. Her story of resilience and survival, and the healing she has done and shared has saved millions of lives and continues to expose evil within our own country.



This is critical information to help humanity see the mind control programming that we are all being put through. Knowledge, Light and Love defeats this evil agenda. Learn from Cathy, a brave warrior for humanity and retake your sovereignty. Love heals all #GodWins



Learn more & please purchase all Cathy's books here:

www.trance-formation.com