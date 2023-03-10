Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fake GUN GRABBER Activist EXPOSED!
98 views
channel image
Wolves And Sheeple
Published a day ago |
Donate

The gun control lobby is at it again. They have a well documented history of propping up young actors to use against free people wishing to defend themselves with firearms. Using young people is an age old strategy which tries to manipulate the public into giving away their rights. Will this young lady be the next David Hogg?www.wolvesandsheeple.com

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/n3KCULoVTPX2/

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-413965

Twitter https://twitter.com/wolvesnsheeple

Gab TV https://tv.gab.com/channel/WolvesAndSheeple

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wolvesandsheeple

Odyssey LBRY https://odysee.com/@wolvesandsheeplepodcast:3

LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@wolvesandsheeplepodcast:3

NewTube https://newtube.app/user/WolvesAndSheeple

Minds https://www.minds.com/wolvesandsheeple/

Gab https://gab.com/WolvesAndSheeple

Subscribestar https://www.subscribestar.com/wolves-and-sheeple

Keywords
gun rightsgunssecond amendmentfirearmsgun controldavid hogggun grabber2agreta

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket