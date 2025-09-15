© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Still one of my favorite and most important episodes of all time. Thank you * Licia Sky *. I look forward to the next.
Join me and Licia Sky of the Trauma Research Foundation https://www.facebook.com/traumaresearchfoundation
While you're at it, If you haven't yet read it, pick up her husband and Trauma Research Foundation partner, Bessel van der Kolk's The New York Times best selling book, The Body Keeps the Score: - https://a.co/d/b2Od6Jv
The Real Danger for Unseen Kids
The Human Condition - Episode 52
Suicide, Trauma, Our Youth And The Pandemic - https://open.substack.com/.../suicide-trauma-our-youth...