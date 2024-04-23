Create New Account
FEMA Cell.Phone Signal October 4 2023 Predictive Programming
Tami's Topics Of The Week
In the months since this cell phone signal was sent out I now see people who appear to age 20 plus years literally overnight. Many people seem more tired, fatigued, lethargic and forgetful now than they were prior to its release. Maybe the FEMA signal really did activate something in these people's bodies after they received the jabs.

