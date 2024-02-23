EMBALMERS WORLDWIDE REPORT UNEXPLAINED FIBROUS “RUBBERY” CLOTS IN DECEASED

Trade embalmer, Richard Hirschman, joins Del days after posting a viral video of himself removing a long, fibrous clot from the jugular of a corpse, the likes of which he has never seen before 2021. Joining the conversation, US Air Force Major & Data Analyst, Thomas Haviland, reveals his data collected from two "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" investigating the appearance of new and unusual white fibrous clots being found in corpses.





