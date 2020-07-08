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Puppy Wielding Freak From Canada
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24 views • July 08, 2020
Two women are filmed during a road rage incident in Dartmouth, Halifax. At one point in the video one of the women grab a leashed puppy from the car of the other participant and proceeds to whip the puppy around by the leash while using it as a weapon against it's owner.
There's a whole new subcategory to garbage humans.
LINK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8492927/Woman-caught-camera-swinging-helpless-puppy-leash-road-rage-video-road-rage-video.html
This story and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about can be found on my Minds.com channel.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
There's a whole new subcategory to garbage humans.
LINK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8492927/Woman-caught-camera-swinging-helpless-puppy-leash-road-rage-video-road-rage-video.html
This story and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about can be found on my Minds.com channel.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
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