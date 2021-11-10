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DR. STEFAN LANKA - HOW CHRISTIAN DROSTEN & OTHERS LIED TO IGNITE A PANDEMIC (OCTOBER 23RD, 2021)
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71 views • November 10, 2021
PROF DROSTEN JUMPED THE GUN BY SENDING OUT PCR'S BEFORE THE CHINESE GOV EVEN ANNOUNCED WHAT TYPE OF OUT BREAK THEY HAD,,,MORE PROOF GLOBALISTS HAVE PLANNED THIS WHOLE NARRATIVE..."ITS A BIG CLUB! AND YOU AND I ARE NOT IN IT!!!" G.C.
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