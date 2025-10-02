Turkish protests spread to US embassy in Ankara

Flares light up the crowd as Israel continues raiding Sumud flotilla ships.

Adding: US will provide Ukraine with intelligence, weapons for strikes deep into Russia — Reports

US President Donald Trump has allowed intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with intelligence on Russia's infrastructure facilities, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing US officials.

The report added that the US is also considering sending Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles to Ukraine.