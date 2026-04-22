CRACKHEAD COPS, BUTT-HURT OVER NOT GETTING ID, UNLAWFULLY ARREST A MAN ON HIS OWN PROPERTY

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Police are little more than highly Organized Crime
Every last one of these Oath breaking criminals with badges belong in prison for this unlawful act!
Police are NEVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE for their unlawful actions, which ruin people's lives!
These are criminals who kidnapped a man unlawfully
and they fully deserve to go to PRISON for it!
original video:
Cops Arrest Man on His Own Property After Karen Neighbor Hears Gunshots