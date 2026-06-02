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Narco Rubio refuses to back his Cuba libel with actual evidence - clip 2 - 🤡mouth piece
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🤡 ‘Trust me bro’: Narco Rubio refuses to back his Cuba libel with actual evidence
💬 “Why would I need new evidence,” Marco Rubio replied when Senator Chris Van Hollen asked him to back up claims of Cuba being a sponsor of terrorism.
After all, it’s not like Rubio, a mouthpiece of the Cuban-American diaspora, has any vested interest in a US takeover of Cuba.
And top US government officials haven't previously used false pretexts to invade and plunder sovereign nations, of course. 🤦♂️
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