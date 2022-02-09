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Episode#22 The Killer Vax - Pfizer WhistleBlower Karen Kingston Exposes the Truth
The AlphaWarrior Show
The AlphaWarrior Show
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2689 views • February 09, 2022
In a much anticipated conversation, Karen Kingston joins Alpha for a night of hard hitting truth exposing whats really in the vaccinations. Former Pfizer employee and pharmaceutical analyst Karen Kingston explains the uncensored information of what is inside the jabs thats being hidden and propagandized as false information. What is Graphene Oxide, SM102 and the hidden lipid patent. Since Karen has first appeared publicly warning the world of the evil being injected into the world population, she has developed new information and insight into this satanic plot headed by Dr. Fauci, the CDC and the World Health Organization.

During this conversation, Nashville Angela joins us with her insight and research into the adverse reactions 1000s have suffered from as a result of these jabs.

Tonights show sets the stage for Wednesday Night when Dr. Judy Mikovits joins us to continue with a special conversation.

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

Follow Karen on GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/karenkingston

Follow Nashville Angela onTelegram: https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
or
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Keywords
cdcvaccinationeliteconspiracycabalwhoagenda 21depopulationnihwhistleblower2030gatesvaersfaucimodernamikovitspfizernanobotscovidpcr testmrnawo2020060606sm102graphene oxidekaren kingston
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