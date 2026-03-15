BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Program for Killings - Palantir demonstrated the Maven Smart System (MSS), developing for the military
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1362 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
213 views • Yesterday

A Program for Killings - Write-up by Rybar

Palantir demonstrated the Maven Smart System (MSS) they are developing for the military — an advanced AI platform designed for centralized collection of intelligence data. It allows the military to quickly locate targets on the battlefield and manage strike operations through a single digital interface.

MSS uses the Claude language model from Anthropic as its analytical core, specially adapted for working with classified government information. The platform continuously processes satellite imagery, drone video, radar signals, and radio intercepts.

🔻What are the system's main functions?

▪️The system recognizes enemy equipment and distributes priority targets in real time.

▪️The AI Asset Tasking Recommender module selects optimal munitions and available strike means and equipment for the attack.

▪️Algorithms independently generate precise GPS coordinates for missile guidance.

▪️The platform also automatically generates a report justifying the strike's compliance with international law.

➡️Before MSS appeared, military analysts had to manually cross-reference data from 8-9 different programs to make a decision and close the "kill chain." Palantir claims that consolidating the entire cycle in one application made it possible to complete tasks with 20 operators instead of 2,000 people. This, they say, also drastically reduced reaction time, enabling rapid strikes and minimizing risks.

❗️In short, Palantir is gradually becoming not just an analytics contractor, but one of the key suppliers of digital infrastructure for the U.S. military, standing on the same level as weapons suppliers like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals &#8220;COVID 2.0&#8221; and engineered famine

Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals “COVID 2.0” and engineered famine

Belle Carter
Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson&#8217;s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson’s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Garrison Vance
Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America&#8217;s future

Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America’s future

Kevin Hughes
Trump rejects Putin&#8217;s proposal to move Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium to Russia

Trump rejects Putin’s proposal to move Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia

Laura Harris
The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

Ava Grace
US Military Stockpiles Dwindling Amid Prolonged Iran War, Report States

US Military Stockpiles Dwindling Amid Prolonged Iran War, Report States

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy