A Program for Killings - Palantir demonstrated the Maven Smart System (MSS), developing for the military

A Program for Killings - Write-up by Rybar

Palantir demonstrated the Maven Smart System (MSS) they are developing for the military — an advanced AI platform designed for centralized collection of intelligence data. It allows the military to quickly locate targets on the battlefield and manage strike operations through a single digital interface.

MSS uses the Claude language model from Anthropic as its analytical core, specially adapted for working with classified government information. The platform continuously processes satellite imagery, drone video, radar signals, and radio intercepts.

🔻What are the system's main functions?

▪️The system recognizes enemy equipment and distributes priority targets in real time.

▪️The AI Asset Tasking Recommender module selects optimal munitions and available strike means and equipment for the attack.

▪️Algorithms independently generate precise GPS coordinates for missile guidance.

▪️The platform also automatically generates a report justifying the strike's compliance with international law.

➡️Before MSS appeared, military analysts had to manually cross-reference data from 8-9 different programs to make a decision and close the "kill chain." Palantir claims that consolidating the entire cycle in one application made it possible to complete tasks with 20 operators instead of 2,000 people. This, they say, also drastically reduced reaction time, enabling rapid strikes and minimizing risks.

❗️In short, Palantir is gradually becoming not just an analytics contractor, but one of the key suppliers of digital infrastructure for the U.S. military, standing on the same level as weapons suppliers like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.